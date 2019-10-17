Far Rockaway man convicted of beating a man to death with a paint can: DA

A Far Rockaway man was convicted for knifing and bludgeoning a man to death with a can of paint three years ago, prosecutors announced Thursday.

After a six-week trial, a jury found 35-year-old Sahquane Jones guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“The defendant in this case relentlessly beat and battered the victims in their home with whatever objects he could grab from inside the residence,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “After the attack, the house was a torrent of violence with white paint and blood splattered everywhere with one man literally beaten to death and his mother severely injured. The jury weighed all the evidence and found the defendant guilty of these heinous crimes. He now faces a very lengthy term of incarceration for his actions.”

According to trial testimony, at 1 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2016, Jones entered the home of Kenneth Schemitz, 37, and his mother, Vivian Schemitz — who was 68 at this time — with an unapprehended male accomplice. Jones and his accomplice proceeded to stab Kenneth with two cans of paint, a weed whacker, a lamp and knives. Vivian was also beaten during the altercation. Following the attack, Jones and his accomplice were seen on surveillance footage fleeing the area covered in white paint.

Despite her injuries, Vivian called 911 and when police arrived, they found Kenneth’s lifeless body behind a door. Kenneth’s body showed signs of blunt force and sharp force trauma to both his head and neck, and Vivian sustained numerous facial fractures and a concussion. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Trial testimony stated that Jones’ right pinky finger matched a fingerprint that was left in white paint at the home of the victims.

Jones is due to return to court for sentencing on Nov. 1, where he faces 50 years to life in prison.