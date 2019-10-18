Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Oct. 18

Maspeth Movie Matinee: Gremlins

Get in the fall spirit at Movie Matinee with the showing of “Gremlins.”

3 to 5 p.m. at Queens Public Library [69-70 Grand Ave., Maspeth, www.queenslibrary.org ]. Free.

Douglaston Discovery Zone

Discover after-school activities like coloring, games, and more for elementary and middle school children.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Queens Public Library [249-01 Northern Blvd., Little Neck, www.Queenslibrary.org ]. Free.

Bowling for the Cure Striking out Cancer

Join Patrol Borough Queens South in bowling to raise money and awareness for those affected by cancer. The entrance fee will include shoes, bowling, food, and soft drinks.

5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bowl 360 [98-18 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park, www.Bowl360.nyc ]. $20.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Maze by Moonlight

Make sure to pack your flashlight before you brave The Amazing Maize Maze for just two exclusive nights.

4:30 to 9 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Little Neck, www.queensfarm.org ]. Advance Tickets: $12; $7 (ages 4-11), Door Tickets: $17; $10 (ages 4-11).

Halloween Festival at Juniper Valley Park

Participate in Halloween activities, receive free pumpkins and decorations, and more at Juniper Valley Park. Live animals, face painting, and inflatables will also be featured.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Juniper Valley Park [Juniper Blvd. South and 80th St., Middle Village, www.Nycgovparks.org ]. Free.

“One-Eyed Jacks” Screening and Live Event

See the result of Marlon Brando’s only work behind the camera in the western “One-Eyed Jacks.” Stay after for a book signing with the author of “The Contender: The Story of Marlon Brando,” William Man.

1:30 p.m. at Museum of the Moving Image-Redstone Theater [36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, www.Movingimage.us ]. $15; $11 seniors and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / free for children under 3 and Museum members at the Film Lover and Kids Premium levels and above.

Flux Takeover of Socrates Sculpture Park

Flux Factory is coming to Socrates Sculpture Park, and they’re bringing performances, engagements, and a new installation with them. This event will kick off the 2019 Socrates Annual exhibition.

12 to 4 p.m. at Socrates Sculpture Park [32-01 Vernon Blvd., LIC, www.Fluxfactory.org ]. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Open House New York at Ridgewood Reservoir

Experience the first public walk through Ridgewood Reservoir with NYC H2O, highlighting some of the newest features including a newly restored path. Please register online before the event.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ridgewood Reservoir [Tour location in reservation confirmation, Glendale, www.Nch20.org ]. $5.

Autumn Festival

Participate in fun fall activities and games for a good cause; all proceeds will go to support St. Mary’s Kids.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children [29-01 216th St., Bayside, www.stmaryskids.org ]. $10 adults; $5 children; $30 families; Free children under 3.

Audubon Bird Walk

This free nature walk will take you through Queens Botanical Gardens, while you learn about local birds. Please register ahead of time.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [4350 Main St., Flushing, www.Queensbotanical.org ]. $6 adults; $4 seniors (62+); $4 students with ID; Free children (3 and under); Free members.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the events were chosen at random by the author.