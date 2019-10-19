Crook knocks out 63-year-old man and steals his iPhone: NYPD

NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who knocked out a man and stole his phone in Murray Hill.

Police said the crook approached a 63-year-old man near 159th Street and Sanford Avenue just after midnight on Sept. 22. The suspect then punched the victim in the face — which rendered him unconscious — and nabbed the man’s iPhone, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

The victim is described as a black man with a tattoo on left side of neck.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Brooklynite allegedly stabbed Ridgewood man to death in September: NYPD
Brooklynite allegedly stabbed Ridgewood man to death in September: NYPD
Cops charge Far Rockaway motorist who was allegedly driving while intoxicated when he fatally struck an electric scooter rider
Cops charge Far Rockaway motorist who was allegedly driving while intoxicated when he fatally struck an electric scooter rider


Skip to toolbar