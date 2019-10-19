Crook knocks out 63-year-old man and steals his iPhone: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who knocked out a man and stole his phone in Murray Hill.

Police said the crook approached a 63-year-old man near 159th Street and Sanford Avenue just after midnight on Sept. 22. The suspect then punched the victim in the face — which rendered him unconscious — and nabbed the man’s iPhone, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

The victim is described as a black man with a tattoo on left side of neck.

