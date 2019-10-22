Crook swipes cellphone from South Richmond Hill store and beats up employee who tried to stop her: cops

Cops are looking for a thief who stole a cellphone from a South Richmond Hill shop and beat up the store employee who tried to stop her.

Authorities say that at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 13, an unknown woman entered a Cricket Wireless store, located 135-20 Liberty Ave. Once inside, the suspect took a Nokia cellphone off of the shelf and tried to leave the store.

When a 21-year-old store employee tried to stop the crook, she proceeded to punch the employee several times. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The employee sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

On Oct. 22, police released video of the suspect in the store:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.