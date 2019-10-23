City Council honors a Rochdale Village Boy Scout who delivered his own baby brother

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams joined the Boy Scouts of America Troop 263 at the New Covenant Church in Queens Village on Friday to honor a Rochdale Village Scout for the heroic act of delivering his baby brother.

On Aug. 3, while at home with his pregnant mother, 14-year-old Fabril Desroches quickly jumped into action when he noticed that his mother’s water broke and she was on the floor.

Without hesitation, Fabril reached for a medical book and skimmed through the pages to find out how to help his mother deliver the baby. Fabril remained calm, even as the baby emerged with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, and ensured the well-being of his mother and new brother, Farell.

Fabril’s courageous act kept his mother and new baby brother safe until the ambulance arrived. For his determination and bravery, Adams presented Fabril with a City Council proclamation signed by the entire Queens delegation.

“After learning of this remarkable young man, I knew that it was important to honor Fabril Desroches for his act of heroism,” Adams said. “It is clear that scouting and family values have played an important role in Fabril’s life. His act of courage and bravery have inspired us all.”

In partnership with The Showing Hearts Foundation, the family was presented with baby clothes, a stroller and car seat.

“We here at The Showing Hearts Foundation are pleased to take part alongside Council member Adrienne Adams, in honoring Fabril Desroches for his courage and bravery,” Showing Hearts Foundation Executive Director Davi Tanis said. “As Nelson Mandela stated, ‘I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.’ Fabril, we thank you for having the courage to step up and take action when your mother and baby brother needed you the most. Mom, you have raised an amazing young man.”

Scout Master Rashaad Bryan spoke on behalf of the Boy Scouts of Troop 263 Queens.

“Be prepared is the Scout’s motto. It means that you are always ready to do what is necessary to help others, so I am not surprised at what Fabril has done. He has been a Scout in Troop 263 for the past four years and is currently a Second-Class Scout. Fabril has also earned 13 of the required 21 Merit Badges to earn the highest attainable rank in the nation, the Eagle Scout Award. It is evident that this young man has learned a great deal from being a part of our organization.”