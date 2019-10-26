Man attempts to break into Ridgewood apartment in failed burglary attempt

Cops are looking for the crook who attempted to break into a Ridgewood apartment building earlier this month.

Police said the unidentified suspect climbed on top of the roof at 563 Onderdonk Ave. just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. He then pulled the latch of a rooftop skylight to gain entry into an adjacent apartment building, police said.

The suspect was not able to gain entry into any apartments and fled the location, according to authorities.

