Reputed MS-13 gang member convicted of shooting former associate in Flushing: DA

A reputed gang member was convicted for his role in the death of another gang member outside of a Flushing deli, prosecutors announced Friday.

Jose “Smoker” Alvarenga, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. According to Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan, the jury deliberated for just three hours to come back with a guilty verdict.

According to trial testimony, Alvarenga is a reputed member of the MS-13 gang. At midnight on May 31, 2017, Alvarenga approached Fernando Gonzalez-Chavez, 39, who was crouching against a wall at the corner of 162nd Street and Station Road. Alvarenga was seen on surveillance footage entering the deli at that corner and exiting.

Fourteen seconds later, Alvarenga stood in front of Gonzalez-Chavez, who was no longer an active member of the gang, fired his pistol and threw Gonzalez-Chavez to the ground.

Gonzalez-Chavez was shot once in the chest, with the bullet ripping through his lungs, aorta and esophagus. Alvarenga then fled the scene shortly afterwards.

Alvarenga was apprehended on July 27, 2017, after police received a tip from an individual with knowledge of the shooting.

“The defendant searched out the victim and when he found him, aimed a gun at his chest and fired a single shot,” said Acting District Attorney Ryan. “The victim died on a street corner on the side of a Queens deli. The defendant showed no remorse and no mercy. A jury took just 3 hours to convicted him. At sentencing, this 29-year-old defendant faces spending the rest of his days locked away from society.”

Alvarenga is due to return to court on Nov. 19 and faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.