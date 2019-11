FDNY responded to a fire broke out in Rosedale early Tuesday morning.

FDNY received a call regarding a fire at 251-11 Memphis Ave. at 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 5. Twelve units with 60 FDNY and EMS personnel were deployed to the scene and the fire was brought under control by 1:01 a.m.

There were no reported injuries as a result. The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.