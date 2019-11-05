Fidelis Care unveils new program bringing health insurance enrollment to local neighborhoods

Fidelis Care unveiled the expansion and re-branding of its fleet of mobile vehicles at Terrace on the Park on Nov. 4.

The new vehicles will feature a bold new design and the tagline representing Fidelis Care’s commitment to bringing ease and convenience to the health insurance enrollment and renewal process for New Yorkers. More than 9,000 individuals have already enrolled at the plan’s RV locations this year.

With the annual election period for Medicare and Open Enrollment for Qualified Health Plans through New York State of Health now underway, the new program and expanded fleet will make it easier for individuals to apply for health insurance, learn about benefits, and have all their questions answered.