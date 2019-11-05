Fidelis Care unveils new program bringing health insurance enrollment to local neighborhoods

Photos by Dean Moses

Fidelis Care unveiled the expansion and re-branding of its fleet of mobile vehicles at Terrace on the Park on Nov. 4.

The new vehicles will feature a bold new design and the tagline representing Fidelis Care’s commitment to bringing ease and convenience to the health insurance enrollment and renewal process for New Yorkers. More than 9,000 individuals have already enrolled at the plan’s RV locations this year. 

With the annual election period for Medicare and Open Enrollment for Qualified Health Plans through New York State of Health now underway, the new program and expanded fleet will make it easier for individuals to apply for health insurance, learn about benefits, and have all their questions answered.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitestone to celebrate its 125th anniversary with a gala
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitestone to celebrate its 125th anniversary with a gala
Community leader, philanthropist and co-owner of Terrace on the Park Jimmy Kaloidis has died at 85
Community leader, philanthropist and co-owner of Terrace on the Park Jimmy Kaloidis has died at 85


Skip to toolbar