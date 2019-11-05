Last call to apply for the Queens Council on the Arts’ $10K commissioning program

Calling all artists! There are less than 10 days left to apply for the Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) Artist Commissioning Program (ACP).

For the past three years, the Astoria-based nonprofit has been awarding $10,000 commissions so that local composers, choreographers and playwrights could produce their projects. QCA is currently accepting artist applications until Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11:59 p.m.

The nonprofit welcomes applications from all artists and creative based in the Greater New York City area. The projects should demonstrate a connection with Flushing or Maspeth/Ridgewood, which QCA chose as the focus for the 2019-2020 commissioning cycle.

In addition to creating a unique piece of art, each artist will get to work with “art commissioners”, an advisory cohort of local community members who will guide them through the year-long creative process.

The artists and art commissioners participate in “monthly convenings,” which will include project updates, art salons and professional development from January to September 2020. Artists’ works will have a World Premiere in Queens in fall 2020.

When QCA started its program, its goal was to democratize the artist commissioning process, which has historically favored privileged groups. According to the organization, the program aims to support artists who create work that “defies the cultural mainstream, privileges underrepresented identities, and/or speaks to the cultural diversity of Queens by telling an untold story of underrepresented people.”

Last year, QCA awarded artist commissions to Yogi “Y?” Guyadin (Shooter), Claire Marie Lim (“Colors of Us”), Kerri Edge (REFORM) and Guanglei Hui (The Silent Voices), who premiered their works at the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing in July.

Funding for the program comes from the Scherman Foundation and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.queenscouncilarts.org/acp