Two teens sought for violent robbery of a 16-year-old girl in Fresh Meadows: NYPD

Two suspects remain at large following a violent robbery that took place in Fresh Meadows in September.

A 16-year-old girl was walking home from school at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 in front of 160-17 Horace Harding Expressway when she was approached by several teenagers who punch and kick her, causing her to fall to the ground, according to authorities. The suspects proceeded to take the victim’s cellphone, AirPods and $30 in cash before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered minor bruising and pain, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested two teenagers — a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl — in October and charged them with assault and robbery. Their identities are being withheld due to their age.

On Nov. 4, police released images of the remaining suspects, identified as a male and female.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the male and female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.