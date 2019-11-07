Armored truck used as part of high-risk Homeland Security arrest in Ridgewood

An armored truck was spotted in Ridgewood on Wednesday as Homeland Security arrested an allegedly dangerous criminal.

A report from NY1 stated that the truck, known as a “BearCat,” was spotted on Forest Avenue near Norman Street on Nov. 6. A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed that the truck was used as a part of a high-risk arrest warrant carried out by HSI’s Special Response Team.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. At this time, HSI could not provide additional information about the suspect or what they were charged with.

The spokesperson confirmed that the arrest was not a part of an immigration operation.