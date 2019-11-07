Man steals $2,000 from cash register in Flushing burglary: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who allegedly stole $2,000 from the register of a Flushing business last week.

Police said the unidentified suspect entered a business through a side door on Prince Street at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 2. Once inside, he removed approximately $2,000 from a cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Nov. 6.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.