Two crooks wanted for attacking and robbing a man at gunpoint in Woodside: NYPD

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who beat and robbed a man in Woodside on Wednesday night.

At 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 6, officers from the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a robbery on 71st Street near 41st Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that two unknown men approached a 23-year-old man and pushed him to the ground, hit him with a blunt object and displayed a firearm.

The suspects took the victim’s cellphone, wallet and e-bike before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. EMS took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are described by police as two black men who were last seen wearing all dark clothing.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.