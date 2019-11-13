Thieves sought for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and jewelry in Whitestone and Flushing burglaries

Cops are looking for a duo who they say are behind a series of home burglaries in Whitestone and Flushing.

The pattern started on Oct. 25. At 9:30 p.m. that day, the suspects broke into a home located in the vicinity of 154th Street and 20th Avenue by forcing open a back window. Once inside, the suspects stole a 60-year-old man’s laptop and jewelry. The crooks then broke into the home’s basement apartment, where they were confronted by the 72-year-old tenant. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Three days later on Oct. 28, the suspects broke into a home in the vicinity of 147th Street and 29th Avenue by forcing over open a side window sometime between noon and 8 p.m. Once inside, the crooks stole a 59-year-old woman’s jewelry and $10,000 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

It is believed by police that between 2 and 11 p.m. that same day, the suspects broke into another home in the vicinity of 149th Street and 22nd Avenue. After forcing open the back door of the home, the thieves took an 83-year-old man’s jewelry and $5,000 in cash before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The pattern continued on Nov. 8. Sometime between 8:50 and 10 p.m., the suspects broke into a home in the vicinity of Murray Street and 17th Avenue by forcing open a rear window. Once inside, the suspects took a 36-year-old woman’s jewelry and handbags. The crooks then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say that the suspects broke into another home in the vicinity of Murray Street and 17th Avenue sometime between 12:30 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 8. After breaking into the home through a rear window, the suspects took a 41-year-old man’s jewelry and clothing. The thieves then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Finally, between 5 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 9, the suspects broke into another home in the vicinity of 149th Street and 22nd Avenue by forcing open a rear window. However, it’s not clear if the suspects took anything from this home before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

On Nov. 12, the NYPD released a photo of the suspects taken from the first incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.