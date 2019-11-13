Queens artist debuts 15 new works at limited-time exhibit in Little Neck

A new exhibit featuring the works of artist Galina Galmer opens to the public this Friday in Little Neck.

From Friday, Nov. 15 until Wednesday, Jan. 1, the Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center will display 15 of Galmer’s acrylic and oil paintings. The public can view the exhibit during the hours when the building is open.

Growing up in a Jewish family in Moscow, Russia, Galmer was always surrounded by music and art. She and her grandfather were particularly close and he continues to serve as the inspiration for some of her work.

In 1981, Galmer and her husband, silver sculptor Michael Galmer, left the former Soviet Union and emigrated to the United States with their young daughter. They became citizens with the help of local nonprofit agencies New York Association for New Americans (NYANA) and the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS). Three years later, their son was born.

Before embarking on her artistic career, Galmer worked as a computer programmer at Queens College in Flushing. But after 28 years, she decided to follow her calling and began painting.

“Each painting I create is a portrait of my soul. Each painting is, therefore, my self-portrait,” Galmer said. “Being an introvert, it is very difficult to express feelings. They tend to build up and trigger tension. After decades of adulthood, I finally found the way to peace for my soul through art. My emotions became my driving forces. Painting became my poetry. I found a safe place for my thoughts and experiences on my canvases. Using colors, I developed a sense of greater strength and a new voice for my deepest feelings, fears and insecurities. Life started to be more colorful and spontaneous. I feel reborn.”

Galmer’s works will be on view at Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center at 58-20 Little Neck Pkwy. The center’s hours of operation are Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call Judy Vladimir at 718-225-6750 ext. 345 or email jvladimir@commonpointqueens.org.