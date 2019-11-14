Citi and Jacob A. Riss Settlement team up to serve holiday meals in Queensbridge in Long Island City

More than 1,200 community members are expected at the 14th annual Fall Family Feast at Riis Settlement’s Queensbridge site on Saturday, Nov. 16. During the event, participants will be served a complimentary holiday meal and additional meals will be delivered to homebound community members and residents of area shelters and rehabilitation centers.

Citi and Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement teamed up to host the festival at 10-25 41st Avenue in Long Island City from noon to 4:00 p.m. As part of Citi’s commitment to supporting the local community, more than 100 Citi volunteers will work alongside Riis staff serving the holiday meals.

“Every year, the Fall Family Feast builds community, provides nutritious meals, and offers an afternoon of fun and celebration to hundreds of families at Queensbridge and western Queens including the homebound elderly,” Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement Director Christopher Hanway said.

Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement is a leading community-based nonprofit service provider in western Queens, serving as a catalyst for change by supporting residents in their efforts to achieve greater social and economic self-sufficiency. Riis Settlement provides integrated educational, social, cultural and health services to more than 2,500 individuals annually. Its programs support community members of all ages, from after-school programs for youth to English-language classes and case management for immigrants to health services, meals, and transportation for older adults.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this annual event and are extremely grateful to Citi for their support and partnership in this endeavor,” Hanway said.

For further information regarding this event, please contact Associate Executive Director Robert Madison at 718-784-7447 ext. 135 or Director of Development and Communications Amanda McEnery at ext. 16.