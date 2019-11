The New York Mets partnered with Hain Celestial on Wednesday to host a food drive benefitting The Mary Brennan INN, a hunger-relief organization based on Long Island.

Fans were encouraged to bring canned and packaged goods and had the chance to meet Mr. Met. Fans who donated at least 10 non-perishable items received a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a select Mets home game in 2020.