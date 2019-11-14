St. John’s grad named top first-year prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s Office

A St. John’s graduate has captured the 29th annual Hal Miller Weinstein Award by the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Christina Mary Stephens was named the recipient of the award which is given each year in honor of Weinstein, who died in a car crash during his first year as a newly appointed prosecutor.

The award was created in 1992 in Weinstein’s name after he died from injuries suffered in the crash in April. It is awarded to stand as a lasting tribute to the first-year assistant’s spirit and dedication to public service.

“The Queens District Attorney’s Office presents this award each year to one or more of our first year assistants —the prosecutor who most exemplifies exceptional spirit, enthusiasm and deep commitment to public service,” Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “Each year we speak with our senior staff and bureau chiefs seeking the most deserving assistant to receive this award.”

Stephens obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Legal Studies from St. John’s University in 2013 and graduated magna cum laude. She received her Juris Doctorate degree from St. John’s University School of Law in 2017.

As a participant of the 2016 QDA Summer Internship Program, ADA Stephens was highly recommended by the Assistant District Attorney with whom she had been assigned to work and has demonstrated throughout this year that the recommendations were well deserved, Ryan added.

“This year’s honoree has shown remarkable promise and professionalism,” Ryan said. “Christina, throughout here first year here, has demonstrated a deep commitment to the office and to public service.”

Stephens is presently assigned to the District Attorney’s Kew Gardens III Trial Bureau.