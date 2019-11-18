Crook snatches woman’s bag on Main Street in Flushing

Cops are searching for the crook who snatched a woman’s bag from her hands on Main Street in Flushing.

Police said the thief approached the 51-year-old woman just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 and stole her bag from her hands before fleeing northbound on Main Street. Cops say the bag contained approximately $2,000 dollars, identification cards and credit cards.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.