Man kicks straphanger in the face in E train dispute: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who allegedly kicked a subway commuter in the face on Saturday while inside a northbound E train stopped inside of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station.

Authorities say that the unidentified individual engaged in a physical dispute with a 41-year-old straphanger at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16 when the crook was allegedly holding the train car doors open while the train was stopped inside the station.

The suspect kicked the victim in the face as he attempted to pick up his phone from the platform, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim, who sustained an eye injury, to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man who is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and in his 20s with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.