Flushing Town Hall presents an array of holiday events this December

Flushing Town Hall is hosting a slew of family-friendly events this holiday season, ranging from a performance from the Salzberg Marionette Theatre to lessons in rice ball and dumpling making.

All events, including the annual holiday market, will take place at the Flushing Town Hall building at 137-35 Northern Blvd. Admission is free for all teens ages 13 to 19 under the Teen Access Program, which the nonprofit created to help youth foster a love for arts and culture.

Check out the array of activities Flushing Town Hall is offering from Dec. 4 through Dec. 15.

The Nutcracker The Salzburg Marionette Theatre

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., the Salzburg Marionette Theatre presents “The Nutcracker”, with music by famed Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Founded in 1913, the Austrian puppetry company will perform this Christmas ballet with the help of hand-carved, painted and costumed marionettes. UNESCO added the Salzberg Marionette Theatre to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage and declared it “a cultural asset worthy of preservation.”

Tickets for the performance are $14 for general admission, $10 for members, $8 for children, $6 for children of members and free for teens.

Roberta Piket Sextet: Celebrating the Music of Marian McPartland

On Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m., Flushing Town Hall presents the Roberta Piket Sextet, led by the namesake pianist, composer and arranger. Piket’s sextet project features special guest vocalist Karrin Allyson, who together, will perform the compositions of legendary jazz pianist Marian McPartland. When she passed in 2013, the jazz great and public radio host was remembered as a “supremely elegant and accomplished jazz stylist.

General admission tickets are $16, $10 for members and students and free for teens.

Holly Tour 2019

On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m., enjoy Holly Tour 2019, which takes attendees on a holiday tour of seven historic sites in Flushing and Corona. Enjoy special activities and refreshments at each site and ride in a mini bus which will shuttle visitors to selected historic houses. Visit queenshistoricalsociety.org to learn more or purchase advance tickets.

Tickets are $25, $20 in advance and free for children and teens.

Holiday Market

Also on Sunday, Dec. 8, is Flushing Town Hall’s annual Holiday Market. From 1 to 5 p.m., get an early jump on holiday shopping and even snag a few treats for yourself. Queens-based artists and craftspeople will sell an array of handmade wares including jewelry, painting, hand-crafted ceramics, paper goods, greeting cards and clothing.

This activity is free with the price of admission.

Live Drawing with Models

Bring a sketch pad and a favorite drawing medium and get ready to draw a live nude model at this creative event. On Monday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., artists will have the opportunity to hone their skills while listening to music in a relaxing, non-judgemental environment. The event — for adults ages 18 and up — features live models who will engage in a series of quick and long poses.

Tickets are $16 for nonmembers, $10 for members and free for teens.

Monthly Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong

This Flushing Town Hall Month Jazz Jam pays homage to the legendary Satchmo. From 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, come jam with the FTH’s house band led by saxophonist Carol Sudhalter. The jam is open to jazz students, musicians and music educators who play any instrument or sing. The public can also purchase tickets to soak in Louis Armstrong’s compositions.

The Monthly Jazz Jam is $10 or free to members, students and jamming musicians.

Global Arts for Global Kids: Benefit Showcase for FTH Education

On Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., Global Arts for Global Kids presents a benefit showcase and concert featuring Flushing Town Hall teaching artists and school partners. Viewers will be treated to an afternoon of song, dance, theater, art and more. Proceeds from the benefit go toward FTH school programming.

Tickets are $14, $10 for members, $8 for children, $6 for member children and free for teens.

Winter Solstice Workshop: Rice Ball & Dumpling Making

Foodies ages 4 and up will delight in this Winter Solstice Workshop, which will feature rice ball and dumpling making. Julie Tay, the executive director of the Mencius Society of the Arts and two cultural bearers from the Chinese community will teach participants to make Cantonese tangyuan (rice balls in soup) and northern Chinese kiaozi (dumplings). Participants will also learn the disappearing tradition of making vinegared garlic for the Lunar New Year and hear stories of the legendary Kitchen God.

Tickets are $10 for nonmembers, $5 for members, students and children and free for teens.

Located just a short distance from the 7 train, visitors can reach Flushing Town Hall by car, bus, train or foot. There is also access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility.