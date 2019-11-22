Crook steals multiple bottles of body wash from Flushing Rite Aid: NYPD

Cops are looking for the thief who stole body wash from a Rite Aid in Flushing earlier this week.

Police say the crook entered the Rite Aid at 144-29 Northern Blvd. at approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 18. The suspect attempted to shoplift multiple bottles of body wash and was approached by a security officer when he displayed a knife and threatened the officer.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.