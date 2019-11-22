Fight between teenagers at Queens Center Mall leads to stores closing and heavy police presence

There is a heavy police presence at Queens Center Mall following a fight between teenagers turned that wreaked havoc inside.

A report from the Citizen App states that a fight broke out at the mall, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd., at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, resulting in teenagers throwing things and “causing mayhem.” Officers are currently on the scene taking crowd control measures. An NYPD Aviation unit helicopter was seen above the mall, but has since flown away.

At this time, police could not confirm what started the fight or if anyone was seriously injured.

A shopper told QNS that adults are being allowed into the mall, while teenagers have been denied entry. The shopper also said that stores on the first floor are closed.

The investigation is ongoing.