Former Long Island City H.S. teacher had sex with female student and fixed grades for others, city probe reveals

A former math teacher at Long Island City High School allegedly had a sexual relationship with one of his female students, and lavished other females students with gifts, according to a city investigation released Thursday.

Special Commissioner of Investigation Anastasia Coleman found that Peter Mulbach, 53, of Woodside, began a four-year relationship with the student in 2015 and later had her move into his home after she graduated.

“Muhlbach consistently provided female students with money or gift cards; had consistent inappropriate phone contact with female students and provided at least one student with alcohol and drugs, and engaged in sexual intercourse with her both during and after her time as a student.” Coleman said in a statement.

The investigation began in 2018 after the investigation unit received an anonymous tip that Muhlbach was behaving inappropriately and had even posted pictures of himself and a student in a bar online, according to the report. Mulbach refused to cooperate with the investigation and resigned from the DOE last September.

“The actions and behaviors of Mr. Mulbach are completely unacceptable and they clearly demonstrate his abuse of authority as a teacher,” Coleman said. “It is substantiated that Peter Mulbach engaged, repeatedly, is significant inappropriate conduct with students and engaged in employee misconduct, specifically when he altered grades or gave unwarranted and unmerited passing grades.”

One female student told investigators, “If you were pretty and a girl, Mulbach would off to give you whatever grade you wanted.”

Investigators say Muhlbach’s behavior can be traced back to 2014, when he began supplying female students at Long Island City High School with alcohol and marijuana. The investigation determined that Mulbach engaged in inappropriate phone, text, and social media contact with students.

Mulbach could not be reached for comment. QNS also reach out to the city’s Department of Education and is awaiting a response.