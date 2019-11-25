PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Resorts World Casino for Wintercon

Resorts World Casino invited hundreds of cosplayers, sci-fi enthusiasts and comic book fans to Queens for Wintercon last weekend.

The event featured celebrity guests, including the entire cast of “Farscape Stargate SG-1” and additional appearances from the casts of “Alien,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “The Neverending Story” and Karan Ashley, who played Yellow Ranger in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Wintercon also featured a Cosplay Contest that was judged by celebrity guests on craftsmanship, attention to detail and uniqueness, featuring contestants from all over the world.