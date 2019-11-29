Annual holiday toy drive is underway at Queens Borough Hall

Courtesy of Borough Hall
Queens Borough president Melinda Katz announces her annual holiday toy drive is underway at Borough Hall.

The annual holiday toy drive at Queens Borough Hall for children in need is underway from now through Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Queens residents are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

Donations dropped off at Queens Borough Hall are anonymous and are not tax-deductible. At the conclusion of the drive, the donated items will be distributed by the Battalion Pentecostal Assembly Church in Far Rockaway and St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children in Bayside to children in need across Queens.

“The holiday season is a time to rejoice with our families and give thanks for the blessings in our lives,” Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said. “In the spirit of giving, please consider donating to make sure children across the borough will share in the joy the holidays bring.”

Anyone interested in donating can do so by placing their item into the Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of Queens Borough Hall, located at 12-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens. Borough Hall can be reached by mass transit by taking the E or F subway lines to the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station.

