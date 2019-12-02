Queens Theatre releases its winter and spring season for 2020

Queens Theatre announced its winter and spring 2020 season which features a trio of Queens debuts, two Family Series shows based on beloved children’s books and the launch production of a family comedy that was a hit with the theater’s Reading Series audiences.

“From the world-renowned Trinity Irish Dance Company, to the heart-pounding excitement of YAMATO: the Drummers of Japan, to the fusion of pointe and hip-hop with Hiplet Ballerinas, we’re really excited about these engagements,” Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone said. “Any one of those shows coming would ensure a great season, and we have all three. And the beloved Latin Dance Fiesta returns for its fifth year in April.”

YAMOTO: The Drummer of Japan will bring it unending circuit of energy between musician and audience for three shows in February. The Trinity Irish Dance Company arrives a couple of weeks before St. Patrick’s Day in March and the Chicago-based Hiplet Ballerinas brings its unique ballet to the Queens Theatre in mid-May.

“We are also thrilled to present the launch production of Chicken and Biscuits, a new family comedy developed in part through our New American Voices Reading Series, written by composer-playwright and actor Douglas Lyons, and directed by Zhailon Levingston,” Sacramone said. “Families will have plenty of options with Dog Man: The Musical based on the young-reader best sellers by Dav Pilkey, and a gorgeous production of Alice in Wonderland, a classic beloved for generations.”

Queens Theatre also plans to continue its Community Engagement programming with a Lunar Year celebration this winter, a World’s Fair day in April, a monthlong art exhibition in May, and more, Sacramone added. Other productions include Titan Theatre Company’s Richard the III and in April, Titan Theatre Company will stage Romeo & Juliet.

Tickets to all performances are now on sale and available by visiting its website or by calling the box office at 718-760-0064. Queens Theatre is located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park at 14 United Nations Avenue South, near the Unisphere.