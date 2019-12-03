Department of Corrections employee cuffed for drunk driving in Little Neck: NYPD

A NYC Department of Corrections employee was arrested for drunk driving early Tuesday morning in Little Neck.

According to police, at 12:43 a.m. on Dec. 3, officers pulled over 34-year-old Jonathan Cumbo, who sources say was driving erratically on Grand Central Parkway near Hewlett Street. It was determined at the scene that Cumbo had too much to drink before getting behind the wheel.

Cumbo was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent and failure to use a designated lane.