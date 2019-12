Police are on scene at P.S. 092 (The Harry T Stewart Sr. School) after a bomb threat was called in on Wednesday afternoon.

The NYPD confirmed that the school, located at 99-01 34th Ave., received the threat sometime after 3 p.m. on Dec. 4. A report from the Citizen App indicated that the school has been evacuated while the NYPD Emergency Service Unit sweeps the location.

At this time, it is not clear who made the call. QNS has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.