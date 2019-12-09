Cops looking for man who punched a 65-year-old man on a Jackson Heights street

Cops are looking for a suspect who punched a man and fled down a Jackson Heights street.

According to police, at 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 6, a 65-year-old man walking in the vicinity of Elmhurst Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue when he was punched in the right side of his face by an unknown man. The suspect then fled the scene on foot northbound down Elmhurst Avenue.

EMS took the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

On Dec. 6, the NYPD released video of the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a blue bubble jacket, black pants and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.