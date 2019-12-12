NewYork-Presbyterian Queens recognized for exemplary surgical patient care

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing received recognition for meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2018 from the American College of Surgeons.

“This designation reflects a commitment to surgical excellence at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens. We have and will continue to deliver sophisticated surgical care to our community,” said Pierre Saldinger, chief of surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center were selected as two of 88 ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) participating hospitals that have achieved a meritorious composite score in either an “All Cases” category or a category that includes only “High Risk” cases.

ACS NSQIP is a nationally validated, risk-adjusted, outcomes-based program to measure and improve the quality of surgical care. Risk-adjusted data from the July 2019 ACS NSQIP Semi-annual Report, which presents data from the 2018 calendar year, were used to determine which hospitals demonstrated meritorious outcomes.

NewYorkPresbyterian-Queens has been recognized on both the “All Cases” and “High Risk” Meritorious lists.

The goal of ACS NSQIP is to reduce morbidity (infection or illness related to a surgical procedure) and surgical mortality (death related to a surgical procedure) and to provide a firm foundation for surgeons to apply what is known as the “best scientific evidence” to the practice of surgery.

Furthermore, when adverse effects from surgical procedures are reduced and/or eliminated, a reduction in healthcare costs follows. ACS NSQIP is a major program of the American College of Surgeons and is currently used in nearly 850 adult and pediatric hospitals.