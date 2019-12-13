SUBMITTED BY NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA
During this “giving” time of year, please open up your heart and help North Shore Animal League America rescue more homeless animals in desperate need. We are the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization and have saved the lives of over 1 million dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at risk of euthanasia.
Through our many innovative programs, we reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters, and other emergencies and find them responsible, loving homes. Each year, Animal League America’s efforts result in more than 18,000 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies being adopted into loving homes from our Port Washington, NY campus.
As a leader in the no-kill movement, we are dedicated to promoting shelter pet adoptions; encouraging spay/neuter programs; reducing animal cruelty; ending euthanasia; and advancing the highest standards in animal welfare. Our Pet Health Centers—comprising the Alex Lewyt Veterinary Medical Center, the Don and Karen LaRocca Pet Wellness Center, and the Freed Special Recovery Center—address all aspects of pet health, from prevention to treatment.
Staffed by skilled and compassionate veterinary professionals, these facilities provide high quality, affordable care for animals in need. The Lewyt Medical Center, accredited by the prestigious American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), provides comprehensive medical, diagnostic, surgical, and dental services. The LaRocca Wellness Center offers a full range of preventive care, including physical and aquatic therapy, acupuncture, and nutritional counseling.
Open to all pets, the Centers support our no-kill mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate.
Please join us in saving the lives of innocent animals by donating to support our lifesaving mission. Visit: www.animalleague.org/kindness