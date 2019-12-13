Astoria woman admits to shooting boyfriend and burning his body four years ago: DA

An Astoria woman admitted to fatally shooting her boyfriend and burning his body to dispose of the evidence back in 2015, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Dawn McIntosh, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter before the Queens Criminal Court this week.

“The defendant admitted to a particularly heinous crime in which she fatally shot her boyfriend and then tampered with evidence by, among other things, setting the deceased’s body on fire,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “She now faces a lengthy prison term for this horrible act.”

According to charges, between 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015 and 6:57 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, McIntosh shot her boyfriend, 43-year-old Shron McWhorter, of Brooklyn, in the chest and torso in the rear of a home on 12th Street near 27th Avenue. Afterwards, McIntosh lit McWhorter’s body on fire and got rid of the gun she used to shoot him.

McIntosh also washed the bloody clothes that she wore during the shooting and moved McWhorter’s car from the crime scene to the street.

McIntosh is due to return to court on Jan. 22, 2020, where a judge indicated that she would be sentenced to 24 years in prison to be followed by 5 years post-release supervision.