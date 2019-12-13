DOE report finds that a record number of NYC students are receiving computer science education

More than 160,000 students received some form of computer science education during the 2018-2019 school year, a record high, the DOE reports.

That number represents a 72 percent increase in the number of students from receiving computer science education since the Computer Science for All initiative was launched in 2016. During its first two years, the number of New York City high school students taking an AP computer science class quadrupled from 1, 137 to 5,190.

“Computer Science for All means a record number of students are learning to code, program, design, use new technologies, and are set up to succeed in a 21st century world,” said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. “We celebrate the progress we have made, acknowledge the hard working teachers who make this a reality, and double down on our commitment to bringing computer science education to every one of our schools by 2025.”

Since the initiative launched, 1,900 teachers in 800 schools across the city have been trained in computer science through Computer Science for All. The number of students receiving CS education in the 2018-19 school year was 163,734, in the 2017-18 school year it was 134,429 and 93,146 in 2016-17.

The ultimate goal of the program is to bring computer science education to every school in the city by 2025. The jump has been attributed the city’s efforts but also schools launching or expanding their own computer science programs.

“Where you live shouldn’t determine whether your child has access to the technology and skills to succeed in the 21st century,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a statement.“Computer Science for All is working – over 160,000 students participated last year and we will reach all 1.1 million students by 2025. The face of the future is New York City public school students and we’re going to make sure they have the tools they need to succeed.”