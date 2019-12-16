Driver in custody after fatally hitting a 63-year-old man who was crossing the street in Ridgewood

A man is in custody after he drove through a stop sign in Ridgewood and hit a man who was crossing the street.

According to police, at 3:16 p.m. on Dec. 11, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on Onderdonk Avenue near Gates Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 63-year-old Kwok Cheung lying on the roadway with severe head trauma.

An investigation found that Cheung was trying to cross Gates Avenue within the marked crosswalk when the driver of a a 2007 BMW X5 SUV, identified as 21-year-old Raymond Mersier, was driving Onderdonk Avenue. Mersier allegedly disobeyed a stop sign and turned right on Gates Avenue, striking Cheung with the front of the vehicle and knocking him to the ground.

EMS rushed Cheung to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Dec. 13.

Mersier remained at the scene and was later taken into police custody. He was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian, failure to use due care causing a serious injury, failure to stop at a stop sign, and two equipment violations for windshield tints and safety glass.