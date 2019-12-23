This week on the QNS podcast: Willets Point business owners take legal action against city’s gates and our favorite stories of the year

Welcome back to the QNS Podcast, a weekly look at the week’s biggest Queens news. Hosted by Jacob Kaye and reporter Angélica Acevedo, each show will take a look at the week’s most important stories from across the borough spanning a variety of topics.

We have an exclusive story on Willets Point business owners, led by Irene Prestigiocomo, who have officially taken legal action against the city due to the installation of gates by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, earlier this summer. They said the city lacked authority in putting the gates up and has resulted in their businesses losing profit.

However, the city said the gates are an important step to getting the development started.

We touch on the MTA’s dramatic redesign plan coming to Queens’ bus network, and talk about what we thought were the most important stories of 2019 — one of them includes Amazon’s decision to not come to Long Island City after outspoken disapproval from elected officials and community activists.

