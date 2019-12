The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a Far Rockaway home on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the FDNY stated that a call came in about a fire at a vacant home located at 29-19 Oceancrest Blvd. at 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 23. FDNY and emergency personnel units were deployed to the scene and got the fire under control by 12:09 a.m.

One person was taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor injuries. The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.