Crook slashes victim in Jackson Heights and takes off with his wallet and phone in Christmas Eve caper: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who slashed and robbed a man in Jackson Heights on Christmas Eve.

According to police, at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, a 53-year-old man was walking into his home, located in the vicinity Benham Street and Roosevelt Avenue, when an unknown man pushed him into the vestibule. The suspect proceeded to slash the victim multiple times in the face and took the victim’s wallet and cellphone.

The crook then fled the scene with $900 worth of property. EMS took the victim, who suffered multiple lacerations to his face, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

On Dec. 26, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken before the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.