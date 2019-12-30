Forest Hills woman in custody after search uncovers multiple guns in her home

A Forest Hills woman was arrested on Friday after a search warrant uncovered a small stockpile of weapons in her home.

According to the NYPD, at 6 a.m. on Dec. 27 officers from the 112th Precinct’s Field Intelligence Officer and Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at the home of 31-year-old Elizaveta Zlatkis, located on 67th Road.

Multiple guns were taken from the residence as a result of the search, and the criminal complaint states that there were two young children on the premises. Zlatkis was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of acting in an manner injurious to a child under 17 and eight counts of violating local law.

The 112th Precinct tweeted out a photo of the bust, praising the team for their work.