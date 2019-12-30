Police looking for burglar who was spotted using a stolen credit card after ransacking a Whitestone home

Cops are looking for a person for questioning in connection to a recent burglary in Whitestone.

Police say that at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, a 25-year-old man returned to his home, located in the vicinity of 147th Street and 24th Avenue, and found that the house had been broken into through a rear window. It was discovered that once the suspect or suspects were inside the home, they ransacked the bedrooms and took off with $3,000, several purses, jewelry and multiple credit cards before fleeing in unknown direction.

Following the subsequent investigation, an unknown man was spotted on surveillance using one of the credit cards at Macy’s Herald Square the same day.On Dec. 29, the NYPD released a photo of the man sought for questioning in connection to this case.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.