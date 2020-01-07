Flushing window and door shop recognized for new environmentally friendly product line

A Flushing-based window and door manufacturer was recognized for its work in the latest issue of an acclaimed industry publication.

In the December 2019 edition of US Glass Magazine, Crystal Window & Door Systems’s product line, the Crystal Magnus Series 4500 uPVC Commercial Vinyl Window, was declared the winner in the window and door category of the magazine’s annual “Readers’ Choice Awards.”

The US Glass Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by subscriber online votes across the nation and internationally during November of the most impressive new products featured in the publication during the year. Crystal Window & Door Systems was a previous Readers’ Choice Award winner in the window and door category in 2016 with its aluminum 8500/8600 projected window line.

“The Crystal Magnus Series 4500 window uses a specially formulated vinyl extrusion material and compression seal technology to create a remarkable window,” said Sabrina Leung, Crystal’s R&D/Architectural Sales Manager. “It has the structural strength to span large openings and be used in mid-rise buildings like a top aluminum frame window, yet simultaneously provides the extraordinary thermal performance of a vinyl window, as well as superior sound abatement.”

The Crystal Magnus Series 4500 window line is available in tilt-and-turn, in-swing casement, hopper, fixed and swing door styles. Though it is a relatively new addition to the Crystal product line, it has been increasingly popular with new construction projects striving for environmental sustainability. The window line can achieve AW-PG70 structural ratings, STC sound attenuation levels of 41db and thermal U-values as low as 0.20.

For more information about the Crystal Magnus Series 4500 window, visit crystalwindows.com.