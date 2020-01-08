Glendale’s Senior Community Guild honored for 50th anniversary

State Senator Joseph Addabbo recently presented Carol Gressert of Glendale’s Senior Community Guild with a Senate Citation, acknowledging the group’s 50th anniversary.

In addition to functioning as a social outlet for its members to meets twice a month for coffee and cake at Sacred Heart Church, the group performs community service. Its members take care of homebound members of the church.

In addition to its general meetings and service efforts, the group is known for its trips, which have spanned from Pennsylvania casinos to the Erie Canal.

“We’ve been up and down the East Coast of the United States,” said Gressert, who has been the club’s president for about 15 years.

Each May, the group plans a weeklong trip to Woodloch Pines Resort in Pennsylvania, an especially popular outing for the group’s members.

Senator Addabbo has used the group as a line of communication to Glendale’s senior community. Gressert said he regularly sends his staffers to her meetings.

Even at age 50, the group is trying to grow. Gressert says the group is always looking for new members. One does not have to be a member of Sacred Heart in order to join. Those interested can call Sacred Heart Church at 718-821-6434 for more information.