Cops investigating death of a 92-year-old woman who was found in the middle of a Richmond Hill street

A 92-year-old woman was found dead in the middle of the street in Richmond Hill early Monday morning, and police are searching for a man to question in relation to the incident.

According to police, a man approached Maria Fuertes opposite of 103-26 127th St., assaulted her and knocked her to the ground around midnight on Jan. 6. Officers found Fuertes, who lived just down the road, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Fuertes sustained trauma to her neck and to her back, cops say. Whether or not she was strangled is currently under investigation, according the NYPD.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident. The NYPD confirmed that the incident will be investigated as a homicide.

The man wanted for questioning was seen on surveillance video in the vicinity of 101st Avenue and 130th Street. He is described as having an average build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m.