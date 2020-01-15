Police looking for man who fired three shots in Rochdale Village

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a person wanted for firing off three shots from a gun in Rochdale Village on Monday evening.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, an unidentified individual discharged a firearm three times in front of 169-65 137th Ave., according to police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Surveillance video obtained by the NYPD shows the individual sprinting down a sidewalk, firing off the shots behind him as he runs. A bystander drops to the ground after the first shot is fired. According to police, the individual was firing at a crowd of people.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.