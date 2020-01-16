Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams leading field in campaign fundraising for 2021 mayoral race

As the 2021 mayoral race begins to take shape, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is the early leader in fundraising.

Adams raised $437,099 through Jan. 11, giving his campaign a war chest in excess of $2 million of cash on hand, campaign disclosure records showed when they were made public Wednesday.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson raised $329,472 during the past six months, leaving him with $691,714 cash in hand. City Comptroller Scott Stringer raised $294,455 in the last six months, to bring his total to more than $2.3 million.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. raised $94,685 in the past six months and has more than $1 million on hand spread over two accounts, according to the New York Post, while retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Lorree Sutton, who ran the city’s Veteran Affairs Commission before stepping down last year, has raised $113,608 since announcing her campaign in November. Sutton has more than $52,000 remaining in her war chest.