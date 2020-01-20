Ring in the Year of the Rat at Resorts World Casino’s Lunar New Year celebration

Welcome the Year of the Rat during the 2020 Lunar New Year celebration at Resorts World Casino New York City.

The special event is co-organized by Multicultural Radio Broadcasting (MRBI) and the Chinese Media Group (also known as 1480 AM/1380 AM. The celebration featured a pre-Lunar New Year Gala on Jan. 18-19.

On Jan. 25, from noon to 2 p.m., at the casino’s main entrance, visitors can watch the Blessing Ceremony Lion Dance, one of the most important Lunar New Year traditions. A “Fortune God” will also hand out lucky red envelopes with money inside. This promotion will be limited to the first 500 guests.

The celebration will also include the Lunar New Year Qualifier & Final Slot Tournament, which will be held from Jan. 23 through Jan. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.

RWNYC guests who earn 88 points can print out an entry each day of the tournament to participate in the qualifier. The tournament’s top 200 scorers will be invited to play in the Lunar New Year’s Final Slot Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 26. The first-place winner will take home a cash prize, while second and third place winners will receive points and free play.

From Jan. 25 through Jan. 31, the event will wrap up with a Bus Red Envelope Giveaway, a promotion extended to any guests taking the RWCNYC Casino Bus during the first seven days of the Lunar New Year.

Guests who earn 28 points can redeem a voucher for a red envelope with $8 inside. Red envelopes will be distributed at the bus lobby, on a first-come, first-served basis, limited to the first 1,000 guests on each promotion date.