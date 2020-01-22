Queensboro FC holds sweepstakes for signed pair of soccer legend David Villa’s boots

Have you always wanted to walk in a soccer legend’s shoes?

Queensboro FC, the new professional soccer team that will begin playing their home games in the borough next year, is holding a sweepstakes for one lucky participant to win a pair of boots signed by QBFC founding partner David Villa, one of Spain’s most accomplished soccer stars and the national team’s top scorer with 59 goals.

Villa, who will return to New York City on Jan. 29, spoke of his love for Queens when the team announced last fall that it would play at York College in Jamaica, with a few games at Citi Field. Villa played with the New York City Football Club, which played its games at Yankee Stadium.

“I lived and played in New York for four years. I know what a special place Queens is,” Villa said. “I love the cultures, the food, the people and their passion for life, and of course, soccer. There is no other place like it in the world. It’s a dream to help build this football club in Queens, and I couldn’t choose a better location.”

The club plans to operate a youth academy with which Villa will work closely. QBFC is also looking to build its foundation with local talent and partner with local businesses and officials to promote the diverse culture and identity of the borough.

Villa will personally give the boots to the winner at a fan event on Feb. 5. Queensboro FC’s ownership group is led by asset manager Jonathan Krane, founder and CEO of KraneShares.

“With only a few weeks left to go, we hope all soccer fans in Queens will enter for the chance to win this pair of boots signed by World Cup winner David Villa,” Krane said. “We are excited to continue growing our fan base here in Queens, and to bring the world’s game to the ‘World’s Borough.’”

Villa’s career highlights include a Champions League title with F.C. Barcelona in 2011, contributions to the Spanish team that won Eurocopa 2008, and the World Cup in 2010, the first in the nation’s history. Participants can visit www.queensborofc.com/VillaBoots to enter for the chance to win the contest, which is open until Feb. 3.