Electrical workers union endorses Crowley in race for Queens borough president

In the race for Queens borough president, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley picked up an endorsement from the Flushing-based Local Union No. 3 IBEW, which represents nearly 30,000 electrical workers.

In announcing his organization’s support, Local Union No. 3 Business Manager Chris Erikson noted Crowley’s own labor ties as a member of District Council 9 International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.

“A trade union member, Elizabeth has always been a champion for working families of Queens,” Erikson said. “We are especially excited about Elizabeth’s strong credentials on the environment. Under her leadership as borough president, I am confident Elizabeth will take the steps necessary to fight climate change and reduce our carbon footprint. She will do everything she can to ensure that my grandchildren and future generations do not face constant extreme weather events like Superstorm Sandy. Over the next eight weeks, we will be pounding the pavement to fight for Elizabeth, because Local 3 knows she’ll fight for all the residents of Queens.”

Crowley praised Local Union 3’s “long and storied history” fighting for working families all throughout Queens.

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful that they have endorsed my candidacy,” Crowley said. “They have also been at the forefront as leaders in renewable energy and technology to address climate change. As borough president, I will always be a supporter of their efforts on behalf of workers and the environment. I thank Local 3 for their endorsement, and I look forward to having them by my side throughout the campaign.”

The special election to replace Melinda Katz is scheduled for March 24 when Crowley will face, among others, Councilman Costa Constantinides, the author of New York City’s own Green New Deal legislation as chairman of the Environmental Protection Committee since 2015. Councilman Donovan Richards, former prosecutor James Quinn and retired NYPD sergeant Anthony Miranda are among the eight candidates vying for Queens borough president.