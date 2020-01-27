Here are five places in Queens where you can spend Valentine’s Day

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

Cupid is on his way again as Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Whether you are single or part of a couple, there are a swath of energetic and romantic events happening around Queens for whatever kind of day — or night — you are looking for:

Austin Public – 70-28 Austin St., Forest Hills

For all those single readers, grab some friends and make the trip to Austin Public for a drink.

Sip & Paint – 199-10 Hollis Ave., St. Albans

Whether there is a date lined up or someone is looking for a single’s night out, visit Sip & Paint for food, drink, hookah and complimentary drinks at this sip and paint event. Tickets cost $30 for the three-hour event starting at 5 p.m. and can be found online.

Katch Astoria – 31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria

Aren’t currently dating anyone? The Anti-Valentine’s Day Singles Mixer is an event for all who want to get out but are still single. The event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and is open to adults aged 25 to 45, according to the website. Cost: $10.

Ravel Penthouse 808 Rooftop – 8-08 Queens Plaza S., Long Island City

Dance with your Valentine at this rooftop disco party and enjoy dinner either waterside or with a view of the skyline. There are multiple ticketing options starting at $10 for general admission and $60 to have dinner.

Amazura Event Center – 91-12 144th Pl., Jamaica

Laugh the night away with your friends or loved one at Majah Hype’s Valentine’s Day Love & Comedy Show, with acts by Drew Fraser and Haitian V. Doors open at 7 p.m. sharp with tickets ranging from $35 to $125 with the show running until 11 p.m..

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.